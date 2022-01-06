Menu
Julia Tucker Easter
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
EASTER, Mrs. Julia Tucker, On January 2, 2022, the Lord called Julia T. Easter to her permanent home in heaven. There must have been a joyful homecoming as the date was her 69th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her three sons, Howard (Jacki), Jeffery (Dee) and David (Kathy); seven grandchildren, Joseph (Jill), Michael (Kristina), Jamie (Becky), Derek (Julie), Dannielle, Hanna and Jessica McFadden (Keith); along with 10 great-grandchildren; brother, C. D. Tucker (Loretta); and sister, Sandra T. Hightower (Johnny). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; son, Douglas; two daughters-in-law, Louise and Deborah; brother, James; and sisters, Mildred and LaVerne.

Julia wished to be remembered as a "Christian lady who DID ALL SHE COULD. Always desiring to wear out and not rust out. She loved her family and her Joe with all her heart and soul." The family will greet friends at Amelia Baptist Church on January 7, at 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Amelia Baptist Church.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
church fellowship hall
VA
Jan
7
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Amelia Baptist Church
VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Amelia Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home.
Julia was a very dear friend to our family, from spending time along with Joe on community projects with mom and dad to handling so many details at / of my wedding and reception to make it happen in a grandkid way. Amelia will miss this young lady. I will miss her dearly and all the love she shared.
Cherry Wilcox
Friend
January 6, 2022
