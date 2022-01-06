EASTER, Mrs. Julia Tucker, On January 2, 2022, the Lord called Julia T. Easter to her permanent home in heaven. There must have been a joyful homecoming as the date was her 69th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her three sons, Howard (Jacki), Jeffery (Dee) and David (Kathy); seven grandchildren, Joseph (Jill), Michael (Kristina), Jamie (Becky), Derek (Julie), Dannielle, Hanna and Jessica McFadden (Keith); along with 10 great-grandchildren; brother, C. D. Tucker (Loretta); and sister, Sandra T. Hightower (Johnny). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; son, Douglas; two daughters-in-law, Louise and Deborah; brother, James; and sisters, Mildred and LaVerne.Julia wished to be remembered as a "Christian lady who DID ALL SHE COULD. Always desiring to wear out and not rust out. She loved her family and her Joe with all her heart and soul." The family will greet friends at Amelia Baptist Church on January 7, at 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Amelia Baptist Church.