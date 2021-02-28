EINBINDER, Julia Morrison, born October 26, 1924, died Monday, February 15, 2021, at home. Born in New York City to Hyman and Sarah Morrison, she was predeceased by her brother, Abe (2005); her twin sister, Evelyn (2016); and her beloved husband of 69 years, Seymour (2017). She is mourned by her five children, Susan, Jodie, Shelley, Jaime (Reid) and Jonathan; a sister-in-law, Shirley Morrison; eight nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Following her undergraduate studies at Hunter College in New York City, she did graduate work at NYU and City College. She was passionate about learning, biochemistry and medicine. In a career spanning over four decades at Columbia University's College of Physicians & Surgeons, she earned a reputation for brilliance, wit and her mentoring of younger physicians and researchers; she also taught at William Paterson College. Following retirement from Columbia, she worked in the pathology lab at Chilton Hospital in Wayne, N.J.; did legal research for chemical patents; and more recently, a study on the long-term effects of Agent Orange. Her dedication to work, stubborn honesty and independence were legendary; her fierce dedication to her husband and children was an inspiration. A mighty tree in the forest has fallen for all those she sheltered. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Henry Tabb Cabell Fund for the VCU Medical Library.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.