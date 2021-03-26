ELLIS, Julia Christine, born May 1, 1958, departed this life on March 20, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Queen Ellis; brothers, William Ellis Jr. "Bubba" and Jason Ellis; sister, Belinda Fountain; nephew, William D. Ellis. For several years, she was a beautician with many clients in the area. She worked for many years at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens and finally, with the Dignity Memorial / Dale Memorial Park. She was a member of the St. James Baptist Church of Goochland. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Jessica Ellis; grandchildren, Jazlyn and Jaedon Ellis. Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home - Parham location on Saturday, March 27, 2021, during the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
My Deepest Condolences to you and your family. Julia and I were classmates from Elementary and High school. She always had a smile on her face. May God throw his loving arm around your family during this difficult time.
Lillia
March 28, 2021
We were saddened to hear of the passing of your mother , we send prayers and condolences during this difficult time .The Allen family.
The Allen family
March 27, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to you and your family. Julia and I went through Junior and high school together.
She was a very lively person.