GILLISPIE, Julia Anne, age 92, affectionately known as "Juju," of Chase City, passed away December 10, 2021. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the widow of Roy Glenwood Gillispie. Juju was employed with Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative for 10 years until Glen was born, and was also a substitute teacher. She was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church, having served as Church Historian, WMU member, Thank Offering Chairman and VBS teacher. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Lisa Gillispie; grandsons, Grayson Gillispie and wife, Kristen, Matthew Gillispie and Ashley Hairston; great-grandchildren, Kaydence Gillispie, Jaxtyn Newton, Rylie Hairston and Harper Sage Gillispie; and faithful companion, "HOBO." Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Woodland Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 2526 New Hope Rd., Skipwith, Va. 23968. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Woodland Mausoleum
VA
