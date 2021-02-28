GREENWOOD, Julia Ann, died peacefully February 25, 2021. Born December 20, 1944, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Enders Dickinson lll; and her younger brother, John Neasmith Dickinson. She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Ann Louise Whitby (Bert); grandson, Michael Lee Whitby; and brother, Enders Dickinson lV (Mary) and his family. This is more a celebration of a life well lived than an obituary. I met Julia Ann at William and Mary in 1963 and it was love at first sight, for me anyway! We married in 1967 and 53 plus years later she is still the love of my life. She was President of her senior class at John Marshall High School and graduated from William and Mary with a degree in Psychology and then a master's in Psychology from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. She was the best wife, mother, partner that anyone could ask for. Julia Ann loved the beach, the river, sun on her face, toes in the sand and wind in her hair. She was so much more than that. She loved people and especially young people. Our daughter Ann was a gift that brought so much joy in our life. Our grandson was the second great gift and we loved them both unconditionally. The adolescents at the New Community School were the next great gift in her life. She spent over 34 years as the Head of the School, helping recognize the potential of hundreds of adolescents struggling to read and spell and write. I can't tell you how many times over the years graduates and parents came up to Julia Ann and said "Mrs. Greenwood, you saved my life." To Julia Ann it was "All About the Kids." She was devoted to the school and brought them to academic excellence, meeting full accreditation of the Virginia Association of Independent Schools. So impressed by that association, she went on to serve on several boards and eventually to two terms as president. In addition, she served on the board of the Virginia Branch of the International Dyslexia Society. She received their highest award, The Rebecca Brock Richardson Award, given in recognition of the dedication, leadership and service to individuals with dyslexia in Virginia. In 2013, the YWCA of Richmond presented her with the Outstanding Woman Award in Education. Nothing however came close to her pride in the success of the hundreds of graduates of The New Community School. I could go on and on but will just state what a great person she was. What a loving person she was who operated with grace and humility, seeing everyone as equal. Finally, she never complained throughout this devastating diagnosis of Parkinson's. She handled it with her typical grace and never once said "Why me?" My greatest regret is not being able to celebrate her life like I want and what she deserves. We will have a private graveside service and Celebration of Life at a COVID-free later date one day soon. Thanks to her unbelievable caregivers, Laura Brewer and Donna Herman, as well as the caregivers at Cedarfield and Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe. I will close with an Irish Blessing she used to close every graduation. "May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rain fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again. May God hold you in the palm of his hand." Donations in her honor can be made to The New Community School, 4211 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227 or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
, michaeljfox.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.