Ann, Your Mother's star has shown brightly in you and your family's lives as well as others that she touched with her compassion and steadfast commitment to her calling as an educator. Your Mother will be missed by all, but be comforted by the knowledge that the light she brought to this world will never be extinguished. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and may God bring you peace during this difficult time.

Jo-Ann & Haywood February 28, 2021