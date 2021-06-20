LEE, Julia C., 100, of Mechanicsville, Va., joined her beloved husband of 58 years in heaven, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was also preceded in death by a son, Howard Lee; a sister, Roslie Proctor; and a brother, Bill Campbell. Julia is survived by her devoted children, Heather Smith, Oliver H. Lee III (Chrissy) and Laura Lee (Lee Marks); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. The family will receive friends at Julia's home, 7085 Mill Valley Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, Monday, June 21, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Sheltering Arms Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.