LEE, Julia C., 100, of Mechanicsville, Va., joined her beloved husband of 58 years in heaven, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was also preceded in death by a son, Howard Lee; a sister, Roslie Proctor; and a brother, Bill Campbell. Julia is survived by her devoted children, Heather Smith, Oliver H. Lee III (Chrissy) and Laura Lee (Lee Marks); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. The family will receive friends at Julia's home, 7085 Mill Valley Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, Monday, June 21, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Sheltering Arms Hospital.