COOK, Mr. Julian Powell, Jr., of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 23, 2021, surrounded by family at home, after a long and hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer.
Julian was born in Norfolk, Va., in May of 1949. He graduated from the Class of 1967 of Huguenot High School in Richmond, Va. After high school, he served in the United States National Guard. He married his wife, Barbara in March of 1975. He earned his bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1988. In 2014, he retired from the Virginia State Police as an Accountant and Auditor.
Julian was an avid motorcyclist who travelled extensively with Barbara to places like Colorado and Nova Scotia, and was a member of the Gold Wing Road Rider Association. He was a dedicated woodworker, well known for intricate Christmas ornaments he created every year, including making them for the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute in later years. He developed an interest in metalworking and blacksmithing with his son, Julian III, and was an active member of the Central Virginia Blacksmith Guild and the Artist Blacksmith Association of North America. He loved to cook, to grill in particular, and made a brisket that will be talked about for years to come. He was a generous, endlessly curious and deeply kind man who left an impact on everyone he met.
Julian is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Julian III (Stephanie); grandchildren, Rhiannon and Brixton; and brothers, Carter, John (Stacey) and Thomas (Terrie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian Sr. and Bettie Cook.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hawthorne Cancer Foundation or to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.