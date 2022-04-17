THOMAS, Julian Ayers, 83, of Chesterfield, departed this life on Friday, April 15, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy Thomas; his children, David Thomas (Brenda) and Lisa Bailey (Junior); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Dunkum and Shirley Wooten (Charles); and brother, Raymond Thomas (Christine).
He was born in Dillwyn, Va., and was the son of the late Stuart and Lottie Thomas. He had fond memories of growing up with 11 siblings and working the family farm.
Julian served his country and was proud to be a Marine. He retired from Dupont as a Millwright and then continued his farming passion on the family-owned Thomas Farm in Dillwyn, Va. As a skilled mechanic, he enjoyed restoring tractors and was very involved in the community through the Chesterfield Tractor Club, Chesterfield County Fair Association and as a member of the Chester Masonic Lodge #94 A.F. & A.M. Julian was an active member of Chester United Methodist Church and will be remembered for his devotion to his faith, family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morris & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Julian's memory may be sent to his childhood church, Rocky Mount Church in Dillwyn, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.