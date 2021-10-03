Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julie Anne Hilt
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
HILT, Julie Anne, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The family will receive friends for a celebratory sharing of stories and memories of Julie's life, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 with a memorial service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julie's memory can be made to the charity of your choice or to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
16
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results