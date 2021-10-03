HILT, Julie Anne, 56, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The family will receive friends for a celebratory sharing of stories and memories of Julie's life, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 with a memorial service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julie's memory can be made to the charity of your choice
or to the American Heart Association
at https://www.heart.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.