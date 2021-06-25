ROSEN, Julius Cullen, husband of Sarah Sykes Rosen, made his final journey home to peace and rest June 24, 2021. Cullen was born March 4, 1936, in Buckingham, Virginia, the youngest son of the late Richard Branch Rosen and Lucy Coleman Rosen. He graduated from Buckingham Central High School and attended Lynchburg College and VPI. He remained a Virginia Tech Hokie fan of football and basketball. Cullen was employed by Virginia Dept. of Transportation for 35 years. He was a licensed Realtor and owned and operated a beef cattle farm. From his early youth, he was an avid hunter. In later years, he enjoyed playing his much-loved Dobro with bluegrass gospel music groups. Cullen was a member of Buckingham Masonic Lodge #242 for over 50 years. He was a charter member of Toga Fire Dept. and a lifetime member of Historic Buckingham Inc. As a young boy, he joined Maysville Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder, a supporter and advisor in many projects in and around the church, remaining a member throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Cullen Rosen; brother, Carl Coleman Rosen Sr. (Virginia); sister, Ruby Rosen Thompson; and his much-loved brother-in-law, Morris T. Thompson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers-in-law, Stephen C. Sykes Sr. (late wife, Jackie) and Charles Thomas Sykes; nephews, Richard C. Thompson (Claudia), Carl C. Rosen Jr. (Sue) and Stephen C. Sykes Jr. (Angela); nieces, Margaret Rosen Bair, Jane Thompson Mitchell (John) and Sharon Taylor Sykes; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Graveside service with Masonic Rites will take place in Buckingham Community Cemetery June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. Family would like to thank all employees of the Care Center at the Masonic Home of Virginia for the loving care that Cullen received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maysville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 221, Buckingham, Va. 23921.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.