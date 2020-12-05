LIN, Jun Ching (Ren), 90, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. She was born in Shanghai, China on August 25, 1930, daughter to the late Ching Jun Lin and Hui Ching Lin. Ren is survived by her nephews, Brian Lin (wife, Lauren Lin) and Patrick Lin (wife, Jia Xin Rong Lin); and great-nieces, Ainsley Lin and Selby Lin. Ren was preceded in death by her brother, Chi Chuang (C.C.) Lin.



Ren immigrated with her family to the U.S. in 1946. Shortly after arriving in San Francisco from China, Ren attended Allegheny College at the age of 16. After graduating, Ren went on to receive her graduate degree from The Fletcher School. Ren was a certified a public accountant in the District of Columbia in 1962. She worked as a CPA for a private firm in Georgia before accepting a job as an auditor from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she spent the rest of her professional career.



Through her work and family, Ren lived in and enjoyed traveling between the cities of Athens, Atlanta, Orlando, Flagler Beach, Ormond Beach, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Richmond and Cincinnati. Ren was a passionate fan of both music (classical and jazz) and art. She loved visiting art museums in the cities she traveled to for work and listening to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra play live with her brother. Ren was devoted to her family – a consistent and welcomed presence at all of life's important events as well as a compassionate caretaker and helping hand whenever the need arose. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.



A private memorial will be hosted at a later date.



