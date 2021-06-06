Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
June Lifsey Armistead
ARMISTEAD, June Lifsey, 93, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord and many loved ones on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Price Armistead Jr. June is survived by her son, George "Lynn" Nunnally Jr. (Donna); daughter, Donna N. Wagoner; and grandson, Christopher Wagoner. June's memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 6, 2021
