GARNETT, June Dinsmore, 60, of Ashland, born February 6, 1960, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nancy Dinsmore; sisters, Cheryl and her twin, Jean-girl; brothers, Frank and Gene-boy. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Dinsmore, his wife, Heather and their children, Annie, Hannah and Emilie June; sisters, Terry, Lois and Kim; brother, Donny; and many nieces and nephews. June will continue to cheer on her favorite team, The Washington Redskins, in her new location, every game day. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Pole Green Park pavilion, to celebrate her life.

