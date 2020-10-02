Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
June Dinsmore Garnett
GARNETT, June Dinsmore, 60, of Ashland, born February 6, 1960, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nancy Dinsmore; sisters, Cheryl and her twin, Jean-girl; brothers, Frank and Gene-boy. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Dinsmore, his wife, Heather and their children, Annie, Hannah and Emilie June; sisters, Terry, Lois and Kim; brother, Donny; and many nieces and nephews. June will continue to cheer on her favorite team, The Washington Redskins, in her new location, every game day. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Pole Green Park pavilion, to celebrate her life.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.