HIXSON, June Shiflett, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020, with family by her side. June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Alex Hixson; and her son, Robert. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Shiflett. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Patricia Hixson Beasley (Duncan); her son, Ronald Lee Hixson (Beverly); four grandchildren, Michelle, Ron and Tiffany Hixson and Kevin Beasley; five great-grandchildren, Hailey and McKenzie Hixson, Keagan and Makenna Beasley and Dylan Hixson. She is also survived by sisters, Sandra Taylor, Elaine Cole and Dinah Perkins; and brother, Charles Shiflett. June and Bill were the owners of W. A Hixson Construction Company. They had a wonderful life full of love with many adventures of travel with close friends. Mom looked forward to the day when she would meet Jesus and see her beloved Bill and son, Robert. She is in a wonderful new home in Heaven but will be truly missed by all her family. Graveside service will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.