STOKES, June Gordon, 83, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Stuart Ryland Stokes Sr.; parents, Harvey and Elsie Gordon; and her siblings, of whom she was the oldest but last to pass, Nancy Lee Watach, Mary Ellen Crone, Gloria Jean McGinnis, Harvey Gordon Jr. and Brenda Ann Spicer. She is survived by her loving son, Daniel S. Montgomery Sr. (Robin); grandchildren, Daniel Jr. (Amber), Scott (Kristin), Eric and Travis (Megan); many precious great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly. Born in Henrico County, Va., on Dorey's Dairy Farm, she went on to become the first female branch manager for the Brink's Inc. security company. June was a devout member of Hunton Baptist Church and served there in many roles. Her most cherished roles, however, were as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. June 3, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, after which a celebration of her life will take place at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in her honor be made to Hunton Baptist Church. For condolences, see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.