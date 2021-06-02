Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Gordon Stokes
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
STOKES, June Gordon, 83, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Stuart Ryland Stokes Sr.; parents, Harvey and Elsie Gordon; and her siblings, of whom she was the oldest but last to pass, Nancy Lee Watach, Mary Ellen Crone, Gloria Jean McGinnis, Harvey Gordon Jr. and Brenda Ann Spicer. She is survived by her loving son, Daniel S. Montgomery Sr. (Robin); grandchildren, Daniel Jr. (Amber), Scott (Kristin), Eric and Travis (Megan); many precious great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly. Born in Henrico County, Va., on Dorey's Dairy Farm, she went on to become the first female branch manager for the Brink's Inc. security company. June was a devout member of Hunton Baptist Church and served there in many roles. Her most cherished roles, however, were as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. June 3, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, after which a celebration of her life will take place at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in her honor be made to Hunton Baptist Church. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I really enjoyed talking with Mrs. Stokes on the phone and visiting with her, while she would patiently wait to see her healthcare provider. I just wanted the family to know you have my deepest sympathy.
Betty Price
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results