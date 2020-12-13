Menu
June Winifred Williams
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, June Winifred, 77, of Henrico, passed away December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and June Allen; brother, Vernon "Bubba" H. Allen Jr.; and son, Alan Scott Price. She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Jarvis Southworth (Steve) and Cindy Jones; brother, Clarence "Clanky" W. Allen (Pam); sister-in-law, Sandra Allen; five grandchildren, Jesse Jarvis (Tori), Leslie Jarvis, Matthew Price (Sam), Monica Aguilar (Carlos) and Tiffany Jones; as well as several nieces, nephews and beloved great-grandchildren. The family has lost a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was a world changer, and a strong woman of faith who was loved by all. The family will be honoring her with a private service. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
My sincere condolences to you, her family. June was a sweet fragrance in the lives of all who knew and loved her.
Linda Gilliam
December 13, 2020
