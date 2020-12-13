WILLIAMS, June Winifred, 77, of Henrico, passed away December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and June Allen; brother, Vernon "Bubba" H. Allen Jr.; and son, Alan Scott Price. She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Jarvis Southworth (Steve) and Cindy Jones; brother, Clarence "Clanky" W. Allen (Pam); sister-in-law, Sandra Allen; five grandchildren, Jesse Jarvis (Tori), Leslie Jarvis, Matthew Price (Sam), Monica Aguilar (Carlos) and Tiffany Jones; as well as several nieces, nephews and beloved great-grandchildren. The family has lost a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was a world changer, and a strong woman of faith who was loved by all. The family will be honoring her with a private service. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.