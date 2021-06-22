Menu
The Rev. Junious Wilbert Wright Jr.
WRIGHT, The Rev. Junious Wilbert, Jr., 71, of Richmond, departed this life June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junious W. Sr. and Mae Eliza Wright. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gwendolyn J. Wright; two sons, Rodney M. Robertson and Koshawn L. Thomas; one sister, Linda W. Johnson (Edward); two brothers, Dennis W. Wright (Jean) and Jerry D. Wright (Dorothy); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special loved ones. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joan Williams Johnson
Family
June 24, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
B. Brownlee ' Adams
Family
June 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Brownlee ' Adams
Family
June 23, 2021
TO THE WRIGHT FAMILY: I send my prayers and sympathy to each of you. I will always remember Rev. Wright. The talks we had in the years. Rev. And Mrs. Wright was always a joy to talk with. May God comfort and bless each of you.
Montreats Abrams Christian
Friend
June 23, 2021
Sorry for your lost. An old classmate. I will pray that the family be strong. Carnell Wingfield
Wingfield , Carnell
School
June 23, 2021
