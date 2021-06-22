WRIGHT, The Rev. Junious Wilbert, Jr., 71, of Richmond, departed this life June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junious W. Sr. and Mae Eliza Wright. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gwendolyn J. Wright; two sons, Rodney M. Robertson and Koshawn L. Thomas; one sister, Linda W. Johnson (Edward); two brothers, Dennis W. Wright (Jean) and Jerry D. Wright (Dorothy); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special loved ones. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2021.