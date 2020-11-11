BARNETT, Justin Michael, 42, departed our world on November 6, 2020. Justin is survived by his devoted wife, Jessica Laura; two adorable sons, Adam Michael (9) and Jackson Hollis (7) who will cherish every loving memory; parents, Paula Thomas, Ralph Thomas and Donnie Rexrode will hold dear to their hearts the memories of raising a beloved son. He is also survived by two sisters, Michelle Lawrence and Lisa Rexrode; as well as countless extended family, friends and supportive colleagues at Corman Kokosing Construction. Justin will be dearly missed by all. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, at the Mechanicsville Chapel, Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held at 12 noon Friday, November 13. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to NAMI, 1904 Byrd Ave. #207, Richmond, Va. 23230. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.