Justin Taylor Akers
1991 - 2020
BORN
1991
DIED
2020
AKERS, Justin Taylor, 29, of King William, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda McCormack. He is survived by his mother, Daniele Akers-Adams (Marc); father, Lonnie Akers; grandparents, Harry McCormack, Lottie and Arthur Chin; sister, Katelyn Akers (Adande Bryson); stepbrother, Daniel Adams; niece and nephews, Madison, Micah and Tyler; and uncle, Kevin McCormack (Melissa). Justin loved his family, his friends, culinary arts, travel and his music. He will be forever loved and greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
You will be missed forever Justin and I think about our trip in key West <;
Wanda and Jess
October 1, 2020