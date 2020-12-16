Menu
Karen L. Garrett
GARRETT, Karen L. , 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Muriel Garrett. She is survived by her twin sister, Kathy Hodges; her nephew, Michael Hodges; her niece, Kaitlyn Hodges; a great-niece, Mackenzie Hicks; her fur babies, Little Lady and Daisy; and many other cousins and friends. Karen was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of Virginia. She enjoyed several hobbies such as reading, cooking and NASCAR. She loved the beach but her greatest joy was her family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Hanover Humane Society or a charity of your choice. The family also would like to thank the staff of the ICU unit of Memorial Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Hospice for their care and compassion during Karen's final days.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gethsemane Church of Christ
5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA
Precious memories to a wonderful lady. May your sweet memories God's love sustain you as you remember your loved one. God Bless, Rev. Deloris Gwathmey, Co-worker
Rev. Deloris Gwathmey
December 10, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the family. Karen and I worked together for many years. She was a family loving person and may precious memories sustain you during this time. God bless you all.
Rev. Deloris Gwathmey
December 17, 2020
I´m praying for the family during this most difficult time, I was a co-worker of Karen´s for many years at DDS
Doris Gross
December 16, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the loved ones Karen leaves behind. We were good buddies in High School.
Janice Hanks
December 16, 2020
