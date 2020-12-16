GARRETT, Karen L. , 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Muriel Garrett. She is survived by her twin sister, Kathy Hodges; her nephew, Michael Hodges; her niece, Kaitlyn Hodges; a great-niece, Mackenzie Hicks; her fur babies, Little Lady and Daisy; and many other cousins and friends. Karen was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of Virginia. She enjoyed several hobbies such as reading, cooking and NASCAR. She loved the beach but her greatest joy was her family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Hanover Humane Society or a charity of your choice
. The family also would like to thank the staff of the ICU unit of Memorial Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Hospice for their care and compassion during Karen's final days.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2020.