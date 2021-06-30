KIRBY, Karen Davis, of Montpelier, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at age 54. She was the daughter of the late Buford Erlin Davis and Betty Murry Davis of Montpelier. She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Marshall Kirby; her four children, Justin Burns (Tabitha), Jeremy Burns, Sara Gandhi (Phillip) and Matthew Kirby (Claire Rada); her two grandchildren, J.D. Sirry and Savannah Burns; her sister, Genia Knouse (Terry) and their three children. Through many trials, she found her strength in the Lord Jesus Christ. She loved gardening and spending time outside on the family farm. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church, 19110 Beaver Dam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church. For condolences, see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.