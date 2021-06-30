Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Davis Kirby
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
KIRBY, Karen Davis, of Montpelier, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at age 54. She was the daughter of the late Buford Erlin Davis and Betty Murry Davis of Montpelier. She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Marshall Kirby; her four children, Justin Burns (Tabitha), Jeremy Burns, Sara Gandhi (Phillip) and Matthew Kirby (Claire Rada); her two grandchildren, J.D. Sirry and Savannah Burns; her sister, Genia Knouse (Terry) and their three children. Through many trials, she found her strength in the Lord Jesus Christ. She loved gardening and spending time outside on the family farm. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church, 19110 Beaver Dam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Beaverdam Baptist Church
19110 Beaver Dam Rd, Beaverdam, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Karen was a gracious, kind, intelligent, very creative and beautiful friend!!! You are missed!!! To your wonderful family, may Karen's memory be a blessing! With Love, The Martins
Marilyn Martin
Friend
July 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results