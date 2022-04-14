MARCUS, Karen Frazier, of Richmond, Va., peacefully departed this Earth on April 10, 2022, following a nearly three-and-a-half-year war she courageously waged on cancer.



Born on June 25, 1948, to William H. "Bill" and Elrie Krauss in Laconia, N.H., Karen Lee Krauss was the oldest of five children. Along her journey, she made stops in Manchester, Conn.; Old Saybrook, Conn.; Altavista, Va., where she was graduated from high school; Richmond, Va., where she attended Virginia Commonwealth University; Waynesboro, Va.; and back to Richmond, where she spent her last 47 years. Somewhere in between, she and a friend tried to go to Woodstock, but got stuck in traffic too far from their predetermined destination.



Gregarious, affable and quick-witted – and often mischievous – Karen made lifelong friends in her adopted hometown, where she first dabbled in politics, working on the U.S. Senate campaigns of Richard D. "Dick" Obenshain and John W. Warner in 1978; where she gave birth to and raised her three children, Ryan, Courtney and Tripp; and where she met her husband of almost 36 years, M. Boyd Marcus Jr. and his two sons, Randy and Chris.



Her political dabbling became a career, over time serving as district director to U.S. Rep. Thomas J. "Tom" Bliley Jr. (3rd and 7th Districts of Virginia) and treasurer of the campaigns of Gov. James S. "Jim" Gilmore III, Lt. Gov. William T. "Bill" Bolling and many more. In the 1990s and early 2000s, she served on the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.



One of Karen's many passions was working to prevent childhood blindness, as her sister, Jean Krauss was stricken at a very young age. She volunteered for Conexus for Children's Vision and later, was a member of the board. She was also active in the Rotary Club of Richmond and served on that board, and was a member of the Tuckahoe Republican Women's Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution, among others. Karen was a member of Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elrie; and her sister, Jean. She is survived by her husband, Boyd; her brother, Robert "Mac" Krauss of Virginia Beach, Va.; two sisters, Jerri Krauss of Wallingford, Conn. and Martha Krauss of Middletown, Conn.; three children, C. Ryan Frazier of Richmond, Va., Courtney F. Wilson (Chris) of Roanoke, Va. and Mahlon B. "Tripp" Marcus III (Tiffany) of Richmond, Va.; two stepchildren, Randolph J. "Randy" Marcus (Jessica) of Richmond, Va. and Christopher B. "Chris" Marcus (Ashby) of Oakton, Va.; four grandchildren, Connor Wilson and Camden Wilson of Roanoke, Va. and Christopher Marcus and Graceyn Marcus of Oakton, Va.; an aunt, Hilda Hankins of Richmond, Va.; and two nieces, Sarah K. Johnson (Dylan) and Katie K. O'Keefe (Brian), both of Martinsville, Va.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where her funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A reception will follow the service at the Commonwealth Club. Interment will be private for the family at a later date in Westhampton Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Conexus for Children's Vision (11618 Busy Street, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236) or CrossOver Healthcare Ministry (8600 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2022.