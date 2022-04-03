MELLOTT, Mrs. Karen Sue, affectionately known as "Sue Babe," of Chesterfield, Va., departed this earthly world to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the tender age of 66. Karen was born November 11, 1955, in Xenia, Ohio. She enjoyed being creative and would often be found cross stitching or working on her diamond art. She enjoyed playing Animal Crossing on her Nintendo Switch whenever she had a free moment. The thing she loved most of all was her family. Spending time with her kids and grandkids gave her the greatest pleasure in life. She also enjoyed her Ohio State football games. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Darlene Boyer; brother, Dennis Boyer; and granddaughters, Brittany Knapp and Nyla Mellott. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 42 years, Milton "Ed" Mellott, of Chesterfield, Va.; daughters, Andrea Knapp (Cornelius), Audra Watson (David) and Annette Mellott (Marzell); sons, Andrew Knapp and Marcus Mellott; brother, David Boyer (Carolyn); grandchildren, Chelsie Stanford, Chloe Taylor, Drew Knapp, Hayden Knapp, Layken Knapp, Landon Knapp, Leia Watson and Breanna Phoutasen; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sister and brother-in-laws; and her special "sister/cousin," Trina Woods. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.