Karen Parker
PARKER, Karen, 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered her heavenly rest Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Maurice Parker; her children, Victoria Shearin (Richard) and Janet Smith (Dennis); six grandchildren, Parker (Amanda), Jason (Christin), Olivia (David), Nicholas, Valerie and Victoria; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Dawson and Landon; her siblings, James (Joanne), Karl (Carole) and Sandy (Don); special extended family, the Lammay's; and many other family and friends. Karen had a green thumb and enjoyed planting flowers in her garden. She was always a spectacular hostess and her kindness and loving manner made her "Mema" to everyone. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family above all things. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike. A visitation and reception will immediately follow at Calabash Seafood.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hanover Memorial Park
4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, VA
Sponsored by Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
I´m so sorry to learn about Karen´s passing. I met Karen many years ago when we worked together at East End Elementary School. What a sweet person! She made me feel welcome from the first day I met her. My condolences to her family. I know she will be missed.
Becky Holman
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What a special lady who was beautifully strong in her life. I always enjoyed talking to her as we pretty much agreed on the important stuff and the rest didn't care about anyway.
Paul & Betty Dorn
December 9, 2020
Dear Janet and family, Sorry to hear of your loss of your sweet mom and Mema to so many. Sending hugs and prayers for Gods comfort.
Julie Andrews
December 9, 2020
This is a loss to our neighborhood and community. Our prayers are with Maurice and his family. May the God of comfort be with you all.
Phil and Amber Peacock
December 7, 2020
Vickie: So sorry to hear about your mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I always knew who to call if I had a car to sell.
Peggy Rigsby
December 7, 2020
Susan Saccone
December 6, 2020
Susan Saccone
December 6, 2020
