PARKER, Karen, 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered her heavenly rest Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Maurice Parker; her children, Victoria Shearin (Richard) and Janet Smith (Dennis); six grandchildren, Parker (Amanda), Jason (Christin), Olivia (David), Nicholas, Valerie and Victoria; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Dawson and Landon; her siblings, James (Joanne), Karl (Carole) and Sandy (Don); special extended family, the Lammay's; and many other family and friends. Karen had a green thumb and enjoyed planting flowers in her garden. She was always a spectacular hostess and her kindness and loving manner made her "Mema" to everyone. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family above all things. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike. A visitation and reception will immediately follow at Calabash Seafood.