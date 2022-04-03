RINEHART, Karen Celeste, passed away with family at her side on March 31, 2022, at the age of 64, from pancreatic cancer. Karen was born in Waynesboro, Virginia to Frank and Loretta Snopkowski on May 16, 1957. Karen grew up in Waynesboro, Virginia. She attended James Madison University and graduated in 1979 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She also received a Master's of Education from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1988 and an Education Specialist Degree from the University of Virginia in 2005. Karen worked for the Chesterfield County School System for 35 years and held three positions. She taught fourth grade, was an elementary guidance counselor and Assistant Principle. She is survived by her husband, Steve, of 38 years. Karen enjoyed time with her siblings through the years and enjoyed the time with nieces and nephews as they grew and started families of their own. Karen and Steve enjoyed time on the beach, the golf course and visiting the Virginia wineries. Karen loved to clothes shop, and she never saw a pair of shoes she didn't like. Her immediate surviving relatives include her sisters, Trish, Kathy and Carol; and her brothers, Rob and Paul. The family would like to thank her surgeon, Dr. Michael Rose, her Oncologist, Dr. Sharon Goble, her Gastroenterologist, Dr. Howard Haverty and the Nursing staff on the fourth floor all residing at Johnston Willis Hospital. Thanks also go to her Oncologist, Dr. Jeffery Cronk and the Nursing staff at Tidelands Health Cancer Care in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Special thanks go to the Crescent Hospice Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for all the special care. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at The Boathouse in Brandermill on April 15 at 5 p.m. The address is 4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, Virginia. All interested in attending need to RSVP Steve at [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2022.