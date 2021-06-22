HUBER, Karin Margarete (Mathiesen), age 81, passed away at her home in Montross, Va. on June 19, 2021, from pancreatic cancer. Born June 28, 1939 in Heilbronn, Germany, Karin was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Ray A. Huber. They married on July 6, 1957, in Heilbronn, Germany, and soon moved to Pennsylvania. She was sworn in as a citizen of the U.S. in 1966. The family moved to Virginia in the late 1960s, where Karin lived out the remainder of her life.



Karin loved her career as a store owner (That's It Junior Fashions) and as a buyer for Crib N' Cradle and Lewis of London. Before retiring, Karin and Ray moved to Montross, Va., where she lived for the past 28 years. Karin was a member of Andrew Chapel UMC.



Karin will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Referred to as Oma by family, she was loving, compassionate, had a great sense of humor and was admired for her strength.



Karin is survived by her sons, Ray A. Huber Jr. of Silver Spring, Md.; Kent B. Huber and wife, Laura, of Hertford, N.C.; Scott K. Huber and wife, Donna, of Waynesboro, Pa.; Dirk M. Huber and wife, Yanira, of Manassas, Va.; her daughter, Cindy M. Huber, of Montross, Va.; and Karin's dog, Gypsy. Survivors include 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren (number 25 due in July); as well as two sisters, Lili Reinoehl and Ute Sanner (Albrecht); two nieces, Nicole Herrmann (Wolfgang) and Simone Demirtas; a grandniece and a grandnephew, all of Germany. Karin was preceded in death by her parents, Eduard and Paula Mathiesen.



Memorial tributes may be made in the form of donations to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980037, Richmond, Va. 23298; VCU Tappahannock Infusion Center, 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, Va. 22560; Andrew Chapel UMC, 16340 Kings Hwy, Montross, Va. 22520; or Tappahannock Memorial UMC, where Karin's daughter works and Karin was part of the extended church family, P.O. Box 326, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.



Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, with a viewing at 10 a.m. at Tappahannock Memorial UMC, 345 Earl Street, Tappahannock, Va., followed by the burial at Andrew Chapel UMC at 16340 Kings Hwy., Montross, Va. A reception will be held at Glebe Harbor - Cabin Point Clubhouse, 751 Glebe Harbor Drive, Montross, Va., following the services. Those attending these events will be required to wear a face mask if not vaccinated and all must wear a facemask while singing.



Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ana Cleary; Dr. Vikrant Brar and staff; Dr. Brian Kaplan and Mary Beth; Rebecca, Rita, Karen, Taylor, Jo and Sharon of the Tapp. Infusion Center; Hospice of Virginia; and The Reverends Rebecca Minor and Barbara Jacobs of TMUMC, for their unending care and support.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.