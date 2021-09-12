EWALT, Kate Kelley, recently passed to the next plane after living with cancer since 2012. She leaves behind son, Theodore "Theo"; and daughter, Ophelia; as well as husband, Wayne Ewalt; parents, Mike and Mindy Kelley; and sister, Elaine Kelley and her wife, Annika. Kate was a teacher of life science for 15 years at Colonial Heights Middle School. She loved the outdoors, especially canoeing and fishing. As a near lifelong member of Chester United Methodist Church, her Celebration of Life will be held there on September 18, at 11 a.m. She hoped for people to wear beautiful colors to the ceremony and form a rainbow that represents God's promise and the beauty of life and nature. Donations can be made to www.cbf.org
or her children's college funds at www.virginia529.com/gifting
using gift IDs 90SL73F and 3R1EIMB. In her own words: "May you always remember love, grace, mercy and a mulligan or two for all people." Condolences may be registered on www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.