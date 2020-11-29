JAMES, Kate Wrenn Vestal, passed away peacefully at Durgin Pines, Kittery, Maine, on November 17, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born on May 28, 1924, in Lewisville, N.C. She was predeceased by her parents, Rev. Joseph W. Vestal and Erna Yarborough Vestal; and sister, Jessie V. Ingram. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth J. Willingham of Richmond, Va. and Janie J. Gendron and husband, George, of York, Maine. Kate graduated from Greensboro College, N.C., with a degree in Religion and Music. She met Charles G. James in junior high in Farmington, N.C.; they married in 1947, and lived in Richmond, Va., where Charles had a distinguished career as Chief Commissioner with the Industrial Commission of Virginia. They were devoted members of Trinity United Methodist Church. Kate moved to Maine in 2015 and made new friends at Sentry Hill and Durgin Pines. She shared her many interests, including literature, teaching, music and gardening. Kate will be missed by each person fortunate enough to have kept company with her over her 96 years. Her beautiful smile, selfless nature, generous spirit, warmth and insight will be forever in our hearts. We will hear her voice, each day, for the rest of our lives. Private burial in Farmington, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Trinity UMC, 903 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va. 23229, or to the library of your choice, in her memory. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.