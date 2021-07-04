Kathy, I am so sorry to hear of your wonderful mom's passing. What a life she lived! Here we are 74 yrs old now and I still remember sitting at that big dining room table full of family & kids for the best dinners. Something that stood out for me that I 'stole' from those dinners, was that your family was the first I'd known to join hands for the blessing. It touched me SO much that it became my own way to this day. I thank your family for that. Your parents were THE most welcoming in the world, just like you, my old friend. Please know I am thinking of you and your family today, and stepping back into the great memories of times with you on Michaels Rd. Your mom was 100% adored.

Jenny (Crouch) Dickinson Other July 4, 2021