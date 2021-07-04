Menu
Katherine Rook Hardiman "Kitty" Atkinson
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
ATKINSON, Katherine "Kitty" Rook Hardiman, born June 20, 1925, was peacefully claimed by her Lord on June 22, 2021. Kitty, the brightest light in every room, always greeted you with a happy smile and a warm hug -- she loved a good hug. She was born in Norfolk, Va. and attended William & Mary College. Kitty and Jim married in August of 1946 and celebrated their 74th anniversary last year. As a young woman, Kitty managed a home full of children, her four and many from the neighborhood, on a daily basis; skinned knees, lunches, snacks and hugs were plentiful. When her girls were older, she worked for the Nurses Professional Registry for several years as her home filled with grandchildren. A constant presence in the lives of her grandchildren, Kitty played a huge part in making them the caring adults they are today. Christmas was Kitty's favorite family time and "family" was not limited to blood relations. All were welcomed and included and offered a glass of her renowned "Granny's slush." She is referred to as "my second Mom" by so many, as her love and caring was felt by everyone she met. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Atkinson; her parents, Katherine and Lawrence Hardiman; and brother, Larry Hardiman. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Love (David), Debbie Cantalupo (Frank), Barbra Björkholm (Tom) and Lynne Douglas (Tom); her sister, Nancy Hodgman; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Your prayers are welcomed; in lieu of flowers, charitable gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A memorial service for both Kitty and Jim will be held at 11 a.m., September 14 at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
9614 River Rd., Richmond, VA
Kathy, I am so sorry to hear of your wonderful mom's passing. What a life she lived! Here we are 74 yrs old now and I still remember sitting at that big dining room table full of family & kids for the best dinners. Something that stood out for me that I 'stole' from those dinners, was that your family was the first I'd known to join hands for the blessing. It touched me SO much that it became my own way to this day. I thank your family for that. Your parents were THE most welcoming in the world, just like you, my old friend. Please know I am thinking of you and your family today, and stepping back into the great memories of times with you on Michaels Rd. Your mom was 100% adored.
Jenny (Crouch) Dickinson
Other
July 4, 2021
