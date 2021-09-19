CROUCH, Mrs. Katherine Wood, passed peacefully on September 10, 2021 and was laid to rest at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, Va., on September 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John William Crouch Jr.; her mother, Cora Boney Wood; her father, Jay Milton Wood; and brother, Jay Milton Wood Jr. She left behind three sons, John, Jay and Robert; and grandchildren, William, Julia, Robert Austin and Katherine. She was raised in Hopewell and was an excellent student. She had a successful career in healthcare, beginning at MCV Nursing School, where she became valedictorian of her class. Katherine vaccinated children in North Dakota for polio and worked at a veteran's hospital in Salem, Va. She was the head nurse on her floor at Richmond Memorial Hospital. The last 20 years of her her life were spent at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville, where she was very involved in the community and enjoyed helping her friends and neighbors. She was loved and will be missed by many.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.