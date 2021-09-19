Menu
Katherine Wood Crouch
CROUCH, Mrs. Katherine Wood, passed peacefully on September 10, 2021 and was laid to rest at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, Va., on September 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John William Crouch Jr.; her mother, Cora Boney Wood; her father, Jay Milton Wood; and brother, Jay Milton Wood Jr. She left behind three sons, John, Jay and Robert; and grandchildren, William, Julia, Robert Austin and Katherine. She was raised in Hopewell and was an excellent student. She had a successful career in healthcare, beginning at MCV Nursing School, where she became valedictorian of her class. Katherine vaccinated children in North Dakota for polio and worked at a veteran's hospital in Salem, Va. She was the head nurse on her floor at Richmond Memorial Hospital. The last 20 years of her her life were spent at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville, where she was very involved in the community and enjoyed helping her friends and neighbors. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Mrs. Crouch was always caring, loving, kind and positive lady! You always knew she was a Christian! Blessings to her family and friends!
Pat Hendricks
Other
September 20, 2021
I am sorry for your loss,but remember God is awesome, and makes no mistakes. Mrs.Crouch was my Nurse Manager on 6th floor at RMH on Westwood ave.I enjoyed working under her.May God bless her family.
Lillie Epps
September 19, 2021
