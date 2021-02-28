HAWKINS, Katherine "Kitty" A., passed away on February 23, 2021 in Stuart, Florida. She was 94 years old. Kitty was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, William L. Hawkins; and their daughter, Brenda Faye Hawkins. Also by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Antonick; sisters, Anne Taylor and Helen George; and brother, James Antonick. She is survived by a niece, several nephews and many dear friends in Stuart, Florida.
She attended Bellevue Elementary, East End Junior High and John Marshall High School, where she met her soul mate, Willard Hawkins.
Kitty worked for Drs. Bricker, Dr. Gordon Hall, A. H. Robins Pharmaceutical and the Medical College of Virginia.
Kitty and Willard moved to Stuart in 1976.
Arrangements by Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, Florida, foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.