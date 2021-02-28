Menu
Katherine A. "Kitty" Hawkins
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL
HAWKINS, Katherine "Kitty" A., passed away on February 23, 2021 in Stuart, Florida. She was 94 years old. Kitty was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, William L. Hawkins; and their daughter, Brenda Faye Hawkins. Also by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Antonick; sisters, Anne Taylor and Helen George; and brother, James Antonick. She is survived by a niece, several nephews and many dear friends in Stuart, Florida.

She attended Bellevue Elementary, East End Junior High and John Marshall High School, where she met her soul mate, Willard Hawkins.

Kitty worked for Drs. Bricker, Dr. Gordon Hall, A. H. Robins Pharmaceutical and the Medical College of Virginia.

Kitty and Willard moved to Stuart in 1976.

Arrangements by Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, Florida, foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL
Mar
3
Prayer Service
11:00a.m.
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kitty always had a lot of spark and a cheery glint in her eye that always caused me to smile. Rest In Peace Kitty
Julie McCluney
Friend
March 1, 2021
