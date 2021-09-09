HORTON, Katherine L., 94, of Chesterfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Horton. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Johnson; son, David Horton; brother, Roy "Bud" Lambert; five grandchildren, Chuck Johnson (Amber), Tammy Seay, Heath Horton (Nicole), Amanda Elmore (Dwayne) and Nathon Horton; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.