DRIVER, Katherine Raddigan, left her earthly body on October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick John Driver Jr.; her brother, Johnny Radigan; and her sister, Mary LaRochelle. Katherine was born in the Bronx, N.Y. She was the daughter of immigrant parents who came to the United States from Czechoslovakia and Ireland (or so we were always told). She grew up in all five boroughs, before finding her permanent home in Virginia. Katherine moved to Virginia in her early twenties, where she met her husband, Fred. Together they resided in their home in Virginia Beach for 41 years before Fred lost his battle with small cell lung cancer. Together, in their retired years, they enjoyed taking cruises and traveling to the UK. Katherine also enjoyed the occasional day trip to Atlantic City to gamble. Katherine was a bookkeeper by trade and enjoyed working for small family owned businesses, but her greatest job and joy was being a "Maw Maw." Katherine moved to Richmond, Va., five years ago. She lived at Imperial Plaza until her recent move to Chesterfield County. Katherine was on the Residents Council and helped run Bingo and in general was the one the residents went to when they needed something to get done at Imperial Plaza.



Katherine is survived by her daughter, Lorrie Abbott; her son-in-law, Greg; and her granddaughter, Kathleen, all of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by her brothers, Mike Raddigan and his wife, Lynn, of Munford, Tenn. and Joe Radigan and his wife, Lyn, of Covington, Va. No, there is no typo, their last names are spelled differently. It's a family thing. She is also survived by countless nieces and nephews and friends. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Chesterfield County Food Bank. Katherine knew what it was like to be hungry as a child, and no child should have to experience that feeling. Katherine was a very generous woman, and her family will match all donations to the Chesterfield County Food Bank.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.