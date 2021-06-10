THOMAS, Katherine, 32, of South Prince George County, Va., passed away June 7, 2021. She is survived by her significant other, Mark Carroll; children, Ariana, Akira, Mariana, Marcia, Diana and Katherine Thomas; parents, Luis and Maria Thomas; grandmother, Maria Thomas; in-laws, Lewis and Ritta Carroll; paternal siblings, Milford, Diana, Stanley, Maria and Jessica Thomas; several maternal siblings, located in New York; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a devoted, loving mother, free spirited and kind-hearted, always willing to help others. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.