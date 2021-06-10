THOMAS, Katherine, 32, of South Prince George County, Va., passed away June 7, 2021. She is survived by her significant other, Mark Carroll; children, Ariana, Akira, Mariana, Marcia, Diana and Katherine Thomas; parents, Luis and Maria Thomas; grandmother, Maria Thomas; in-laws, Lewis and Ritta Carroll; paternal siblings, Milford, Diana, Stanley, Maria and Jessica Thomas; several maternal siblings, located in New York; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a devoted, loving mother, free spirited and kind-hearted, always willing to help others. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
6 Entries
We Love you Kat
Mee Mee
June 17, 2021
Praying condolences. U was definitely the life of the party. Great friend and mother. U definitely will be missed.
Shay
Friend
June 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family.
Mrs. Freidhof
School
June 11, 2021
To the family of Katherine. I am very sad to learn of the passing of Katherine . Although I only spoke to her a few times I found her to be a joyous person. I could see the loving care and watchful eye she had for her children. May the peace of God be with you and his watchful eye keep you safe. Judy Bland (neighbor)
Judy Bland
Other
June 10, 2021
Watching you grow from a young lady into the Woman/ Mother that you were melts my whole intire heart. I know you at piece and reunited with all your soldiers. Watch over those babies until we Meet again... I love you Katherine Thomas
Bobbinette Walker
June 10, 2021
We still can't believe. You strong and good hearted spirit will be remembered. I just want to let everyone know that as you aunt I will always love you and your beautiful girls. RIP my dear.