TUCK, Katherine Dianne, 72, of Elmont, passed away on June 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Tuck; and parents, Harry M. and Doris C. Falconer. She leaves behind her brother, Harry M. Falconer Jr. (Jeff); and sister, Deborah Wutter (Jesse); children, Chris J. Tuck (Julie), Natalee K. Eck (Drew) and Nathan S. Tuck (Jenny); grandchildren, Katrina, Chase, Kyrie and Claire Tuck, Aidan and Arynn Eck; bonus grandchildren, Corrie Baker (Bob) and Steven Gates. Dedicated to her family to the end, her most cherished titles were Mom and Granny. Her favorite places were her garden, kitchen and family days at the beach. In those places, with her family, her heart was full. She finished her days in her Elmont home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Special thanks to Rebecca, her dedicated caregiver and At Home Hospice for providing comfort and support. Her words were taken long before her mind and body, but she never failed to express the love she had for her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to spend a moment in nature, add a plant to your garden, or have a heartfelt meal with the ones you love. A family visitation and memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.