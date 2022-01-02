WHITCHURCH, Katherine Baker, 94, of Petersburg, was received in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred "Buddy" Whitchurch; and two daughters, Jean Marie Whitchurch and Carol Whitchurch Hogwood and her husband, Ronnie. Katherine was employed with Titmus Optical, retiring after 48 years. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Petersburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting and tending to her flowers. She will be forever remembered as a godly Christian woman who always put others first. She is loved and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her brother, Garland M. Blick of Smithfield, Va.; niece, Sherron Lynn Overby of Leitchfield, Ky.; her feline companion, Peaches; and a few distant relatives. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Blandford Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Petersburg at 12:45 p.m. for a formal procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.