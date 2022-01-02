Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katherine Baker Whitchurch
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
WHITCHURCH, Katherine Baker, 94, of Petersburg, was received in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred "Buddy" Whitchurch; and two daughters, Jean Marie Whitchurch and Carol Whitchurch Hogwood and her husband, Ronnie. Katherine was employed with Titmus Optical, retiring after 48 years. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Petersburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting and tending to her flowers. She will be forever remembered as a godly Christian woman who always put others first. She is loved and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her brother, Garland M. Blick of Smithfield, Va.; niece, Sherron Lynn Overby of Leitchfield, Ky.; her feline companion, Peaches; and a few distant relatives. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Blandford Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Petersburg at 12:45 p.m. for a formal procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Blandford Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.