Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Smith
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
SMITH, Kathleen "Kathy" Ann, 62, of Prince George, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born August 13, 1958, in Portsmouth, Va., to Cleo and Mary Ford, whom preceded her in death. Kathy was a graduate of John Tyler Community College and worked as a secretary before staying home to raise her children with her late husband, Edward Smith. She enjoyed crafts and playing radio contest games with her best friend, Rise Tally and sister, Frances Campbell. She is survived by her children, Jason Smith Sullivan (Terence), Jessica Hill (Jeff) and Jake Smith; and grandchildren, Mary Alison, Talford Smith Sullivan, Cash Hill and Cameron Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 2, 2020