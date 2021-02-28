CARTER, Kathleen Althea, 88, passed from time to eternity on February 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Carter Sr.; and daughter, Bertha R. Carter. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Herbert Jr. and Lynne Carter, Lloyd Sr. and Elaine Carter, Pearl and Blandon Dwyer, Althea and Henry Miles Jr. and Cheryl and Archer Jones Jr.; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Loretta Crawley; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.