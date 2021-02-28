Menu
Kathleen Althea Carter
CARTER, Kathleen Althea, 88, passed from time to eternity on February 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Carter Sr.; and daughter, Bertha R. Carter. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Herbert Jr. and Lynne Carter, Lloyd Sr. and Elaine Carter, Pearl and Blandon Dwyer, Althea and Henry Miles Jr. and Cheryl and Archer Jones Jr.; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Loretta Crawley; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mar
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for you and your family's loss,take care love the family
Stanley cotman and joyce hanvey
March 1, 2021
Althea and family sorry for your loss. Your mom was a great lady. I am glad that I had the opportunity to meet her. Rest in Peace Mrs. Carter. Love you all keep on holding to God hands.
Cheryl Barbour-Myers
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Praying God gives you all peace, comfort and understanding. Love and prayers
Yvonne Bradby
March 1, 2021
Sending our condolences 2 the family LORD give u peace 2 guard your heart
Adkins family
March 1, 2021
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY. MAY THE PEACE OF THE LORD LIFT EACH OF YOU AND MAY THE HOLY SPIRIT COMFORT YOU! CUZ BEV TYLER
BEVERLY J R TYLER
March 1, 2021
To the entire family of Miss Kathleen I'm sending my deepest sympathy. May your memories give you comfort. God loves you and so do I.
Kendall Black and Family
February 28, 2021
