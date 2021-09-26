Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen S. Cripe
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
CRIPE, Kathleen S., 87, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Alexandria, Va., was known for her integrity, kindness and generosity. She went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Olive Salmond; and brother, Richard Bruce Salmond. She is survived by her sons, Gordon Cripe (Lulu) and Bruce Cripe (Jacquie); daughter, Carla Viray (Willie); Tammy Dunwoody (Jack), who was like a daughter; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many friends who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Mass of Christian burial well be held on Thursday, September 30, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 9505 Gayton Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's honor to The Alzheimer's Association, Henrico Humane Society (she so loved her dogs) or Carpenter's Shelter in Alexandria. For those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (two weeks after the last shot), we respectfully request that you wear a mask.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
9505 Gayton Road, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.