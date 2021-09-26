CRIPE, Kathleen S., 87, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Alexandria, Va., was known for her integrity, kindness and generosity. She went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Olive Salmond; and brother, Richard Bruce Salmond. She is survived by her sons, Gordon Cripe (Lulu) and Bruce Cripe (Jacquie); daughter, Carla Viray (Willie); Tammy Dunwoody (Jack), who was like a daughter; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many friends who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Mass of Christian burial well be held on Thursday, September 30, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 9505 Gayton Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's honor to The Alzheimer's Association
, Henrico Humane Society (she so loved her dogs) or Carpenter's Shelter in Alexandria. For those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (two weeks after the last shot), we respectfully request that you wear a mask.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.