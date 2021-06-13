SHEPHERD, Kathleen Frances Boyle, age 99, passed away on June 9, 2021, at Brandermill Woods in Midlothian, Virginia. Her husband of 53 years, Francis DuVal "Shep" Shepherd Jr., predeceased her in 1996. She is survived by their seven children, Carolyn Shepherd Scanniello (Tom), Kathleen Shepherd Mehfoud, Elaine Christine Shepherd, Francis DuVal Shepherd III (Nancy), James Manny Shepherd (Terry), William Jennings Shepherd (Cathy) and Mary Ann Shepherd (Erle); and is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her and cherish her in their memories.



Kathleen was born on February 26, 1922, in Richmond, Virginia, to Stephen Joseph Boyle Jr. and Kathleen Frances Manny Boyle, the fourth of seven children -- Mary Elizabeth Boyle, Margaret Anne Boyle, David Joseph Boyle (Hattye), Kathleen, Stephen Joseph Boyle Jr. (Celie), William Edward Boyle (Betty) and Mary Theresa Holmgren. Kathleen was the last survivor of her siblings and their spouses but has remained close to her numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Kathleen attended St. Benedict School, St. Gertrude High School and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1940. Kathleen and Shep married on March 20, 1944 and honeymooned on a troop train to San Francisco, where Shep deployed for service in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Phillipines. Kathleen spent time during the war working in Richmond and later, upon Shep's return, stayed home to care for their family. Kathleen volunteered in many civic organizations, including her children's schools' PTAs and the Catholic Women's Club. Kathleen was a longtime member of the congregation at St. Edward Catholic Church and participated in fund raising activities there. She worked with Shep as an office manager in his insurance agency. She was a longtime member of Willow Oaks Country Club and enjoyed playing golf and tennis there. Kathleen and Shep traveled widely during their many years together and took many vacations with their children in the family station wagon, including the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. She liked to reminisce that, in 1962, her family was the first and only Richmond Thanksgiving Festival Harvest Home family.



Kathleen was inordinately proud of her large family and discussed their accomplishments until the day of her death. She instilled in her children a number of good qualities, including ambition, determination and family togetherness. Those qualities assisted her in living a long, gratifying and productive life.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Brandermill Woods, where their mother resided in independent living, assisted living and finally in skilled nursing services under the staff's caring and expert support since 2009.



Visitation with the family will be held on June 14, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, and the funeral will be held June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Commonwealth Catholic Charities.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.