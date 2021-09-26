SLATER, Kathleen "Kathy" H., 72, of Highland Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Slater; parents, John and Mary Hope; sisters, Mary Ann Porter, Janet Snead and Beverly Allen; and her brother, John Robert "Bobby" Hope. Kathleen loved meeting new people and going to yard sales. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas G. Slater Jr. (Tracy), Shannon H. Slater and Michael A. Slater (Suzann); eight grandchildren, Samantha Strader, Peyton Slater, Kyndall Leroy, Jaiden Leroy, Tyler Slater, Trent Slater, Dakotah Slater and Daisy Slater; four great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the ASPCA, (800) 628-0028 or your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be left for the family at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.