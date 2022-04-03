WATKINS, Kathleen Jones, 90, passed away peacefully at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe on March 29, 2022. Born in Richmond on November 11, 1931, she was the youngest child of the late M.E. Jones and Grace Warren Jones. Kathleen, known affectionately as "Kack(ie)" by family and childhood friends, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Her merit-based honors for exceptional scholarship and leadership achievements were numerous and are chronicled in Who's Who Among American High School Students – 1949. Family illness conflicted with her desire to attend Westhampton College, so she enrolled in The Pan-American School to earn business and secretarial credentials.



Kathleen married Robert Eugene "Bobby" Watkins on October 11, 1958. For the next 60 years, she excelled in a variety of roles, but especially as wife, mother, sister, homemaker, secretary and executive assistant. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and providing loving care to her English bulldogs.



After residing in Chamblee, Ga., for six decades, Kathleen decided that it was time to come home. She retired from full-time employment in 2015 as an executive assistant with Reed Elsevier|LexisNexis and returned to Richmond in 2018 settling into Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Robert Scott; and her daughter, Grayce Todd. In addition, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances J. Rankin, Jane Parr Jones and Grace J. Woods; as well as her brothers, Mert and Howard. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Watkins Williams of Quinton; and her son-in-law, Dr. Michael Roden of Monroe, Ga.; along with nine nieces and nephews. Her family members can readily attest to her remarkable intellect, keen wit, sense of humor, generosity, kindness and proclivity to tease.



In accordance with her wishes, interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery will be private.



The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23228, or to worthy causes of the donor's choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.