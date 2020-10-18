SHARKEY, Mrs. Kathryn Arnold, 95, of Chesterfield County and formerly of Newport News, departed this life to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020, and joined her husband, John R. Sharkey; daughter, Louise Thornhill; and sister, Ginny Muth, in Heaven. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Barry Woody of Chesterfield; her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Jeanne Sharkey of Suffolk; and niece, Wendy Stoner of Frystown, Pa.; and other beloved family members. She was a native of Lebanon, Pa., where she was an accomplished seamstress and a volunteer for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Lebanon County Fireman's Association. She later lived on Okinawa for five years where she volunteered in various Catholic religious groups. She also obtained the level of black belt in karate. Kathryn and her family settled in Newport News in 1973 where she was a faithful and active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church for 32 years, volunteering on various committees, was a Eucharistic Minister and taught Renewal Bible Class before moving to Chesterfield in 2005. During her years in Chesterfield she was a faithful active member of St. Augustine's Parish where she participated in the Women's Guild. She will always be remembered for her lively spirit, quick wit and love for family and friends. Service and interment for both Kathryn and husband, John will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.