Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathryn Arnold Sharkey
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
SHARKEY, Mrs. Kathryn Arnold, 95, of Chesterfield County and formerly of Newport News, departed this life to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020, and joined her husband, John R. Sharkey; daughter, Louise Thornhill; and sister, Ginny Muth, in Heaven. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Barry Woody of Chesterfield; her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Jeanne Sharkey of Suffolk; and niece, Wendy Stoner of Frystown, Pa.; and other beloved family members. She was a native of Lebanon, Pa., where she was an accomplished seamstress and a volunteer for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Lebanon County Fireman's Association. She later lived on Okinawa for five years where she volunteered in various Catholic religious groups. She also obtained the level of black belt in karate. Kathryn and her family settled in Newport News in 1973 where she was a faithful and active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church for 32 years, volunteering on various committees, was a Eucharistic Minister and taught Renewal Bible Class before moving to Chesterfield in 2005. During her years in Chesterfield she was a faithful active member of St. Augustine's Parish where she participated in the Women's Guild. She will always be remembered for her lively spirit, quick wit and love for family and friends. Service and interment for both Kathryn and husband, John will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weymouth Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Please accept my deepest sympathy at the death of Kathryn. It was such a blessing to have her as my friend. I truly miss her.
Jacquelyn Mulas
October 17, 2020
Words cannot express our sorrow as we bid you farewell . You have been an inspiration for all of us who had the good fortune of coming into your ambit. Now that you have left us for your heavenly abode, we can only hope and pray that your soul rests in peace. Good wishes will be with you always...farewell Miss Kathryn!
John and Carolyn Thomas
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
Words cannot express our sorrow as we bid you farewell. You have been an inspiration for all who had the good fortune of coming into your ambit. Now that you have left us for your heavenly abode, we can only hope and pray that your soul rests in peace. Good wishes will be with you always. Farewell miss Kathryn!
John and Carolyn Thomas
October 16, 2020
Dear Cara and family I do you does sympathy on the loss of your mother. She was a entertaining warm hearted woman who was warmly loved by all of us. She will be missed.
MaryAnn Morrow
October 15, 2020