HESALTINE, Kathryn Sheriff, 93, departed this life February 19, 2021, at her home in White Stone, Va., with family by her side. Born May 20, 1927 in Altoona, Pa., to Paul G. and Rebecca M. Jones Sheriff of Portage, Pa., Kathy graduated Valedictorian from Portage High School and graduated from Cambria-Rowe Business College. She met her husband, Chuck, upon his return from WWII. They married November 29, 1948 at Christ Church in Alexandria, Va. She built a career in the federal government and retired from the Federal Power Commission as Confidential Assistant to the Commissioner. Upon moving to White Stone in the early '80s, Kathy joined Chesapeake Bank, and was later appointed as Trust Officer. Kathy raised fruits, vegetables and beautiful flowers in her gardens. She thrived on the natural beauty of the Bay, and loved teaching her grandchildren about local birds, crabbing and fishing. Meals were her gift to all, with fresh vegetables, homemade breads and cookies. Always embracing new opportunities, her travel memories included a trip to England for family research, taking her mother to Egypt and visiting her daughter in Curacao. Her 85th birthday airplane ride around the Chesapeake Bay was a thrill. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 72 years, Charles E. Hesaltine Jr. of White Stone; her son, Scott C. Hesaltine (Betty) of Richmond, Va.; and her daughter, Nancye E. Hesaltine (James Wong) of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Emily Hesaltine Walker (Matthew) of Midlothian, Va., Tarina Hesaltine Corelli (Jeff) of New York, N.Y., Julie E. Hesaltine of Richmond, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Elise and Paul Walker and Reese Corelli. There will be a celebration of Kathy's life at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Kilmarnock-Lancaster Volunteer Rescue Squad.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.