> HILL, Kathryn C., (Ms. Kitty Hill), age 90, passed quietly and continued her journey Wednesday morning, on June 9, 2021.
Born on the 11 of August in Ironto, Virginia, Ms. Kitty was the daughter of the late Margaret See Cupp and Luther Jackson Cupp. She received her B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University in music. Ms. Kitty was a member Saint Thomas Episcopal Church on the Isle of Hope upon moving to Savannah in January 1975 and former member of Bainbridge Street Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia. Ms. Kitty was an active member of the Savannah Choral Society, she retired as a choir director of more than 44 years directing the choirs of Bainbridge Street Baptist and Saint Thomas Episcopal Churches. Ms. Kitty has three surviving sons, Robert Laurence Hill Junior of Germany, Charles Davis Hill of Woodbridge, Virginia and Michael Wayne Hill of Savannah, Georgia. Ms. Kitty had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 12, at 11 a.m., at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church. Internment will be in the Saint Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that all donations to the Dementia Society of America
at Dementiasociety.org
or Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, Saint Thomas Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
