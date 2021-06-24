ROBERTS, Kathryn Hinds, 79, passed away on June 16, 2021. Kathy was born on June 26, 1941 in Lima, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David; daughter and son-in-law, Janis and Lyle Robins; and the true love of her life, her grandson, Matthew. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Al Hoffman; sister-in-law, Kathy Hinds; brother-in-law, Gary Mann; and sister-in-law, Ethel Allred. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Winifred Hinds; sisters, Frances D. Hinds and Linda Mann; brother, Marvin Hinds; and brother-in-law, Richard Roberts. Kathy was a Navy veteran, followed by a long career in the accounting field. She enjoyed volunteer work and lent her expertise to many different organizations over the years. She was a long-term member of Dover Baptist Church in Manakin, Va., where she taught Sunday school for many years. Most recently, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Ga. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dover Baptist Church in Manakin, Va., with Pastor Todd Kube officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dover Baptist Church, P.O. Box 96, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103, or to any other deserving charity. Norman Funeral Home, Goochland, is handling the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2021.
Condolences to the family. Kathy was a member of the Regency Lioness Club and served as Treasurer during my Presidency.
She was a great member, great treasurer and Friend.
Deb Fielden
June 28, 2021
Kathy was a faithful leader at Dover. She taught Sunday School, was treasurer for years and sang in the choir for a number of years. We loved having dinner with her and Dave when they came to town. She will surely be missed. She also loved Matthew so much and we always shared pictures of our grandkids.