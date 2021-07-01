Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Apostle Kathy Cohen
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
COHEN, Apostle Kathy Brown, 66, of Henrico, received her wings Sunday, June 27, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a visitation will be held 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021. Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about your loss. I know she is one of the most beautiful angels in heaven now. God bless and sending deepest of sympathy.
Tish Waters
Friend
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results