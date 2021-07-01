COHEN, Apostle Kathy Brown, 66, of Henrico, received her wings Sunday, June 27, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a visitation will be held 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021. Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.