DIXON, Kathy Elliott Crump, 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va., she was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Elliott Crump; and infant sister, Claudia. She is survived by her father, William Reginald (Reg) Crump Jr.; son, Scott Dixon (Cathy); brother, William Reginald (Reggie) Crump III (Veronica) and children, Katie and Ricky; and goddaughter, Susan Miller Scott (Charles) and children, Max and Monroe. Kathy was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, always putting the needs of others before herself. She touched countless lives during her 31 years of teaching business and vocational education at Highland Springs and Varina High Schools. Kathy was also very active in her son's education, frequently serving as a volunteer. Kathy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. There will be an option to view the service remotely for those who cannot physically attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairfield Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
Kathy was one those good souls who bring joy to living, particularly for others. She was one of life's unselfish givers, and she will certainly be missed. Love and prayers go to and for the family during this difficult time.
Bill Parker
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Kathy was such a sweet person and a wonderful mom, daughter, and friend. She is gone far too soon.
Margaret Thompson
February 28, 2021
I am so very sorry to see of Kathy's passing. I want her family to know I am thinking of them. Kathy was a very special person and she will be forever missed. We were very good friends especially at church and through high school. Be strong because I believe Kathy would want you to go on with your lives and be happy.
Janis Gaulding Peace
February 28, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)