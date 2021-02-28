DIXON, Kathy Elliott Crump, 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va., she was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Elliott Crump; and infant sister, Claudia. She is survived by her father, William Reginald (Reg) Crump Jr.; son, Scott Dixon (Cathy); brother, William Reginald (Reggie) Crump III (Veronica) and children, Katie and Ricky; and goddaughter, Susan Miller Scott (Charles) and children, Max and Monroe. Kathy was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, always putting the needs of others before herself. She touched countless lives during her 31 years of teaching business and vocational education at Highland Springs and Varina High Schools. Kathy was also very active in her son's education, frequently serving as a volunteer. Kathy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. There will be an option to view the service remotely for those who cannot physically attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairfield Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.