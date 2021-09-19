Menu
Kathy Lesher
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
LESHER, Kathy, "Katya," died peacefully on September 7, 2021 after a six-month journey with metastatic brain cancer. She was born in Rochester, New York but called many other places home including Richmond, Virginia, New Mexico and time spent in Thailand. Her final home was in Greece, New York at Journey Home. Kathy was a dear friend to many and lover of the earth. She led a life of service and self-expression as a pre-school teacher, hospice social worker, Vallecitos Mountain Retreat Center manager, environmental activist, writer and artist. She was preceded in death by her father, Jay Lesher; brother, Kevin Lesher; brother-in-law, Tobias Ekeze; and adopted sister, Karmen Lesher. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Lesher; sisters, Karen Ekeze and Karla Lesher; sister-in-law, Jeanett Lesher-Perez; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her body was laid to rest through a green burial (greenburialcouncil.org) at White Haven Memorial Park in Rochester, New York.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karla, I am so sorry about the loss of your sister. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dana Biby
September 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about Kathy. I have many fond childhood memories with the Lesher family and think of you all often.
Cathy Higgins (Rauck)
September 20, 2021
Friends from The Choice Group
September 20, 2021
