MOORE, Kathy Cornett, 66, of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away on October 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Randolph and Eva Lord Cornett. She is survived by her husband, Tim Moore; daughter, Ann Randolph Moore Dawson (Jon); and grandchildren, Blake, Brody and Noah Dawson; as well as numerous beloved cousins. She was born in Hopewell, but moved to Petersburg in the fifth grade, where she met her future husband, Tim. Throughout her life, she remained proud of her Petersburg hometown – her involvement in the Petersburg Junior Women's Club – her 40-plus years of licensed insurance customer service and representation with two of Petersburg's finest agencies. Kathy enjoyed VCU basketball and Tim's musical endeavors. She was an avid reader – loved to cross-stitch and hand craft decorations for her home. Kathy treasured her beloved church experiences as a teacher and faithful parishioner. Kathy was steadfast – loving and always nurturing to her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the SPCA or the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.